TORONTO - Ontario health officials say they are investigating whether the province's latest case of COVID-19 is evidence of community spread.
The latest person in Ontario to contract the novel coronavirus attended the Prospectors and Developers Association in Canada Convention on March 2 and 3 in Toronto.
The man in his 50s is now in self-isolation at his home in Sudbury, Ont., but officials have not said if he had recently travelled internationally.
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says public health officials are investigating the case, but can't confirm at this point if he contracted the virus through community spread.
Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both attended the prominent mining conference on March 2.
Ford's office says he is in good health and not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, and the premier has not been contacted through the process of contact tracking for the infected man.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.
