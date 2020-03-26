TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his cabinet is preparing an order to fight price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details of the order were not immediately available, but Ford said anyone price gouging after the order goes through will be "done."
He specifically mentioned Pusateri's, a specialty foods store, that had been charging $30 for Lysol disinfecting wipes.
Ford says it's "absolutely disgusting" that the company would take advantage of people.
Pusateri's is apologizing, saying it was a mistake and that anyone who bought those wipes can get a full refund.
Ontario is reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the provincial total to 858.
That's the largest single-day spike in cases by far.
At least 12 of the new cases are hospitalized, including two people in their 20s.
The total number of cases includes 13 people who have died and eight cases that have fully resolved.
No information is available for dozens of cases.
Of the cases with known details, more are listed as becoming infected through close contact with another case than through recent travel.
