TORONTO - Ontario reported another 211 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,355.
It's the largest single-day spike in cases so far.
The province says two more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 21.
Two of the deaths have not been confirmed by a lab to be from COVID-19.
The province is still reporting that eight people have fully recovered from the virus.
Ontario continues to make progress on its backlog of tests and reported about 7,100 tests under investigation as of Sunday morning, compared to 8,700 on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, a First Nation in southern Ontario said it was erecting checkpoints at entrances and exits to its territory after confirming their first cases of COVID-19.
The Six Nations of The Grand River said Sunday that two people on the reserve had tested positive and were self-isolating.
Elected chief Mark Hill said the move to set up checkpoints represented a drastic step in their fight against COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2020.
