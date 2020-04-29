TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 347 new COVID-19 cases today, and 45 more deaths.
That brings the province's caseload to 15,728 — a 2.3 per cent increase over the previous day, which is the lowest growth rate in weeks.
More than 60 per cent of the total cases — 9,612 — are ones that have been resolved, and there have been a total of 996 deaths.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose, though the amount of people in intensive care and on ventilators decreased slightly.
In long-term care, there was an increase of 70 deaths to 775, though the numbers come from a separate database from the provincial totals.
Ontario reports doing 11,554 tests in the previous 24 hours and has said it will do 14,000 tests daily by today — a number that would be reflected in Thursday's data.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.
