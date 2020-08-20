TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus.
The province is also reporting 76 newly resolved cases today.
The total number of cases now stands at 41,048, which includes 2,793 deaths and 37,291 cases marked as resolved.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says that due to an issue with province's reporting system, data is not available today from 11 of Ontario's 34 public health units.
Elliott says hospitalizations and patients on ventilators both declined today as intensive care admissions remained stable.
The province was able to complete 25,917 tests over the previous day.
Meanwhile, the Ontario government extended its emergency orders on Thursday, saying it continues to need the tools to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said that while virus cases continue to go down, the province will extend most orders until Sept. 22.
Orders restricting activities under Stage 3, governing health care worker redeployment and management of long-term care homes remain in place.
The province said it will let some orders lapse, including one that allowed school boards to redeploy workers to health-care facilities to respond to the pandemic.
That emergency order will expire on Aug. 31.
Jones said the government is conducting ongoing reviews of all of the orders to determine if they are still necessary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.
