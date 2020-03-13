TORONTO - Ontario's total COVID-19 cases surged Friday to 79 as the province's top health official recommended the immediate suspension of large public gatherings and most major universities cancelled in-person classes.
The province reported 19 new cases, including a man in his 80s who is hospitalized. All of the other people — in Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Ottawa, Niagara, and Waterloo — are in self-isolation.
Most of the new cases are in people who recently travelled to places such as the United States and Egypt or have had close contacts with other confirmed cases. Six cases are not listed with specific sources of transmission, including the Niagara case, but health officials said the investigations into those cases are ongoing.
In a memo issued Friday, Dr. David Williams recommended the immediate suspension of all large events and public gatherings of over 250 people. Organizers of smaller events should consult with their local public health units, Williams wrote.
"I call on all Ontarians to recognize the risk of attending public gatherings and to practice social distancing as much as possible until further notice to manage the spread of illness," Williams wrote. "Organizations that can take advantage of virtual options to continue providing services are strongly encouraged to do so."
A day after Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered all public schools closed for two weeks following March break, Williams said all licensed child-care centres should actively screen children, parents, staff and visitors for any symptoms and travel history that may be related to COVID-19.
"It is critical that we keep COVID-19 out of our child-care spaces," Williams wrote.
There was no word Friday afternoon from Lecce on whether he would issue a directive or specific guidance to child-care centres.
Williams and Canada's chief public health officer both recommended people avoid all non-essential travel at this time.
Meanwhile, some of Ontario's largest universities have cancelled in-person classes over COVID-19 concerns. The University of Toronto, York University, Western University, Carleton University and McMcaster University are among the post-secondary institutions to announce such closures.
Schools are moving classes online and many have cancelled all discretionary events.
In Toronto, the CN Tower announced it is closing Friday night and won't reopen until April 14.
Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Minister Lisa MacLeod said in a statement Friday that she and Health Minister Christine Elliott are regularly speaking with other tourist attractions such as the Royal Ontario Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario and Ontario Science Centre "to proactively initiate the latest health, safety, and cleanliness protocols."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.
