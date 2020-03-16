TORONTO - Ontario's top medical official recommended Monday that bars and restaurants, daycares and places of worship close to help stem the spread of COVID-19, as authorities said community transmission can no longer be ruled out.
The government also announced that it is delaying the release of its budget as it prepares to weather economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, assessment and testing capacity is being ramped up in the province to deal with ever-increasing numbers of new cases.
Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said that all bars and restaurants should close, except to do take-out and delivery services. That's contrary to his recommendation from just a few hours prior, but he noted the COVID-19 situation is rapidly changing.
Ontario has already ordered all public schools stay closed for two weeks after March break, but Williams is now recommending that all private schools and daycares also close, along with recreation programs, libraries, churches and other places of worship.
He said people should not gather in groups larger than 50, in line with a federal recommendation.
"I'd like that to take place as soon as possible," he said.
Ontario reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total in the province to 177.
Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, said the number of cases is going up quite quickly, with a "significant" portion having travel links to the United States.
The new cases are across the province, including in Hamilton, Ottawa and Sudbury, but the majority are in the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto's top health official said three local cases have no known links to travel yet, though they are still under investigation.
Yaffe said those cases can take a long time to investigate, with people not necessarily able to remember everyone they had contact with in the previous 14 days, but said it could mean the province is no longer in the containment phase.
"At this point we really cannot definitively rule out community transmission," she said. "That is why at this point we feel that we need to take more measures."
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Rod Phillips announced he will deliver a scaled-back forecast on March 25 instead of the planned full budget. It will be a one-year economic outlook that will detail what fiscal resources will be available in the coming year for sectors such as health care and municipalities, he said.
"It's important that I introduce a financial plan for the province that is as current as possible given the dynamic situation," Phillips said.
He said the full budget would be released as late as the fall. The province last week announced a $100-million COVID-19 contingency fund.
Premier Doug Ford said there are some "rough waters ahead," but the government is looking out for Ontario workers and families.
"We're prepared to do whatever it takes and we're taking every step possible to slow the spread of this virus," Ford said.
The province over the weekend announced it is drafting legislation to ban employers from requiring sick notes for those in self-isolation or quarantine. It will also ensure protected leave for workers who have to take unpaid leave to isolate themselves or care for others, such as children not in school.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said it will be retroactive to Jan. 25 and will stay in place "until this disease is defeated."
Ford's government previously repealed labour legislation introduced by the previous government that gave workers two paid sick days a year and banned the practice of requiring sick notes.
The premier noted that the province has already instituted several measures, including a $10-million public awareness campaign, limiting visitors at long-term care homes, and expanding testing.
Ontario's public health lab can process 1,000 tests per day, and with the additional sites that is now up to about 2,000, Williams said. He hopes to get to 5,000 soon.
There are now 17 dedicated assessment centres open across the province, Ford said, and the province launched an online self-assessment tool that people are encouraged to use as a first step.
Following complaints of long wait times for Telehealth Ontario services, the province announced Monday it is adding 130 more nurses to the system for symptom assessment and referrals. Telehealth is working to add more intake staff so that wait times are reduced for people to make initial contact with a representative.
The province is also working with the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario to expand supports using its 44,000 registered nurse members, Elliott said.
The government also announced that youth justice facilities have been told to suspend all personal visits and volunteer activities. All "non-essential" leaves for helping youth in custody reintegrate into the community are being restricted.
Video-calling can still be used for family to stay in touch with youth in those facilities. Lawyers will still be able to visit their clients but should consider using teleconferencing instead, the ministers said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.
