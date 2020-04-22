TORONTO - Ontario is calling in military assistance and expanding testing as it battles the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes, where nearly 3,000 people have been infected and almost 450 residents have died.
Premier Doug Ford said that he would make a formal request Wednesday for reinforcements from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canadian Forces personnel.
"We're in the thick of a raging battle against COVID-19 in our long-term care homes," he said. "When you're in a fight like this you leave nothing on the table."
The additional personnel will provide operational and logistical assistance so long-term care staff can focus on the care of residents, Ford said. They will be deployed to five priority homes, Ford said, though his minister of long-term care declined to name them.
"Things change very quickly, sometimes hour by hour," Merrilee Fullerton said when asked. "That military assistance will go to the homes in greatest need and so I will leave it there."
There have been at least 448 deaths in long-term care amid outbreaks at 127 facilities, according to data from the Ministry of Long-Term Care. That is 49 more deaths since the previous day.
There were 367 new cases in residents reported in the past day, and 90 new cases in staff. In total, 1,985 residents and 957 staff have tested posive for COVID-19.
Ontario also announced Wednesday it is expanding testing to all 78,000 residents and 56,000 health workers in long-term care homes.
Provincial health officials have previously resisted calls for such widespread testing of asymptomatic people, but a new memo from the deputy ministers of health and long-term care, as well as the chief medical officer of health, tells public health units (PHUs) to immediately develop plans for the broad testing.
"This point-in-time testing will enable homes, PHUs, and the province to better understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and inform future planning," the officials write.
"Testing is an important component of a comprehensive response plan being implemented to address COVID-19 in this vulnerable population in order to ensure that these facilities have every resource needed to stop the spread of COVID-19."
Homes with current outbreaks should be prioritized, as should the testing of residents, but it's also important to understand the prevalence among staff, the memo said.
Expanded testing guidance earlier this month told public health units to test any asymptomatic contacts of a confirmed positive case in a home, including residents in adjacent rooms, but stopped short of directing that all residents and staff be tested.
The premier spoke out two weeks ago about a testing shortfall in the province, and said he wanted to see every long-term care resident and worker tested. He said Wednesday that he was frustrated it took so long to come to fruition.
"There's many people, I was one of them, sitting there beating the drums two weeks ago saying we need everyone tested," Ford said.
"As much as people may think I can jump in there and overturn what the chief medical officer says, I can't."
Provincewide, Ontario reported 510 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 37 more deaths. That data is taken from a different system than the specific long-term care data and the two are often out of sync.
The new cases brings the provincial total to 12,245 — a 4.3 per cent increase over Tuesday, which is the lowest growth rate in weeks.
The total also includes 659 deaths and 6,221 cases that have been resolved, which puts the proportion of those cases over 50 per cent for the first time.
While health officials have said community spread appears to be peaking, cases in long-term care continue to rise.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020.
