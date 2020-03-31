TORONTO - Ontario says it will extend school closures until May 4 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Doug Ford confirmed the decision at a news conference today, saying he's following the advice of medical experts.
Earlier this month, Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered schools closed for two weeks following March break.
The premier said last week that schools would not be reopening April 6 as originally planned.
School boards across the province have been working on plans to help children learn from home.
