TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford is blaming some of Ontario's regional medical officers for the province's inconsistent rate of COVID-19 testing.
Ford says some of the top doctors are not ordering enough testing in their regions and that needs to change.
At his daily briefing Tuesday, the premier declined to name which regions and which medical officers he believed weren't performing enough tests.
Ford says "they know who they are."
The province reported Tuesday that 10,654 tests were completed in the previous 24 hours, the lowest total in five days.
Ford's government had set a target of processing 16,000 tests a day.
Ontario had been testing well below its capacity, and earlier this month Ford called for that to be ramped up. On Monday, the premier said his province is now conducting the most tests per day in Canada, both in terms of volume and per capita.
The premier said Tuesday that after the pandemic is over, his government may reconsider the current public health system, which employs 34 separate chief medical officers of health in different regions.
"It's a lot easier to have one person in control than 34 people in control," Ford said.
Ontario reported 387 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 more deaths on Tuesday, as the growth rate remained steady.
The new cases bring the provincial total to 18,310, including 1,361 deaths and 12,779 resolved cases — nearly 70 per cent of the total.
The new provincial tally is 2.2 per cent higher than the previous day, about the same growth rate as the previous day's 2.1 per cent.
In long-term care, where information comes from a different database than the provincial totals, no new outbreaks were reported for a total of 175, while 31 more deaths were recorded for a total of 1,003.
The number of people in intensive care units and on ventilators with the virus dropped from the previous day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.
