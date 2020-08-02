MONTREAL - Quebec reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Sunday as it gets ready to increase public gathering limits.
The province is set to permit indoor and outdoor public gatherings of up to 250 people beginning Monday, up from 50.
But a 10-person limit will be maintained for private gatherings, such as in homes and chalets.
The province has now reported 59,599 COVID-19 cases.
Health authorities added three deaths on Sunday — including two which occurred before July 25.
Quebec continues to have Canada's highest COVID-19 death tally with 5,681 reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations dropped by five to 172, while the number of patients in intensive care stood at 17, a decrease of one.
One day after setting a record with 18,437 tests performed on July 30, the province reported 14,934 tests completed on Friday — the last day for which those figures were available.
Quebec's plan to increase larger public gatherings was announced nearly two weeks ago, in a bid to help venues that host sports and cultural events recoup some revenue lost due to the pandemic.
Notably, the directive applies to all entertainment venues across Quebec, including concert halls, theatres and movie houses.
It also applies to places of worship, rented halls and amateur sport training and competitions.
It also includes the public attending a production, an indoor television shoot or an indoor show recording.
Physical distancing measures and hygiene rules will be in effect as well as masks for those 12 and older when distancing isn't possible.
Anyone participating in an indoor event will need to wear a mask when they are moving around. They will be allowed to remove their mask when sitting down to watch a show or sporting event.
The province has put off festivals and major events until at least Aug. 31.
Last month, Quebec was the first province to introduce mandatory masks in all indoor public places and on public transit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2020.
