MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 24 new deaths from COVID-19 today, including 10 that occurred in the last 24 hours.
The other 14 deaths occurred before June 3 but have just been added to the provincial total, which is now at 5,105.
There were also 144 new cases, for a total of 53,485.
Hospitalizations saw another drop, with 43 fewer people for a total of 871.
Of those, 114 are in intensive care.
Montreal remains the hardest-hit area of the province, with nearly 26,500 cases and 3,130 deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.
