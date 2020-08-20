MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials said today the death occurred on an unknown date.
The province has now reported 61,402 COVID-19 cases and 5,730 deaths since the pandemic began.
A total of 146 people are in hospital, the same number as the previous day.
Of those, 25 people are in intensive care, one fewer than Wednesday.
Quebec conducted 16,226 COVID-19 tests Tuesday, the last date for which testing data is available.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.
