MONTREAL - The daily number of COVID-19 cases reported in Quebec is under 100 for the second consecutive day.
Quebec reported 91 cases of the disease linked to the novel coronavirus today and one COVID-19-related death.
The province has reported a total of 60,718 cases and 5,697 deaths attributed to the virus.
Hospitalizations also dropped in the last 24 hours, with 151 patients being treated for the disease, a reduction of six.
Of those patients, 21 are in intensive care, the same number as yesterday.
Health authorities say they conducted 9,104 COVID-19 tests on Aug. 9, the last day for which testing data is available.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2020.
