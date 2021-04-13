TORONTO - Ontario says community groups will help organize COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents aged 18 and older in "high risk" settings within virus hot spots.
The province says those groups include faith-based organizations, employers and other community organizations.
Mobile teams and pop-up clinics will be used to vaccinate residents in those places and the government says individuals can contact their local health units for details.
The hot-spot plan will first take effect in certain postal codes in Toronto and Peel Region.
Ontario also says education workers who work or live in hot-spot postal codes in Toronto and Peel will be provided with an eligibility letter from their local school board to access a shot.
Those workers can schedule appointments through the provincial vaccine booking portal starting starting today.
The province says that will expand to other hot spots, with timing to be determined.
Currently people aged 50 or older living in hot-spot neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel can book a vaccination appointment using the provincial portal.
The province says public health units may determine additional hot-spots communities, and can change plans to target those.
The province also says two shipments of the Moderna vaccine scheduled to arrive in April have each been delayed by a week.
Ontario says that 95,692 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday's report.
A total of 3,310,157 vaccine doses have been given in the province so far.
Ontario reported 3,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 613 in Peel Region, and 519 in York Region.
The ministry of health said that there are 1,822 people in hospital because of COVID-19.
There are 626 people in an intensive-care unit and 422 on a ventilator.
Ontario said it will add hundreds of critical care beds this week to help with an influx of COVID-19 cases that is pushing the health-care system to the brink.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.
