MONTREAL - Hospitalizations jumped in Quebec on Sunday, ahead of the return of an 8 p.m. curfew for the Montreal and Laval areas.
Quebec reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as five additional deaths linked to the virus.
Hospitalizations jumped by 25 to 608, with 139 people in intensive care.
Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted that the numbers are concerning given that 58 per cent of new cases involve people under 40 years old.
"While vaccination accelerates, we must continue to adhere to the measures if we want to defeat this pandemic," Dube wrote on Twitter.
"Let's show solidarity."
The numbers come as the curfew in Montreal and its northern suburb of Laval was being pushed back to 8 p.m. from 9:30 as of Sunday evening to stave off a rise in cases.
Premier Francois Legault said last week that he was imposing the health order in the two cities despite a relatively stable case count as a precaution, due to the heavy presence of more contagious virus variants.
Residents in those regions who leave their homes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a good reason could face fines of over $1,000.
Legault extended the curfew in Montreal and other red zones from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in mid-March, but said last week that the evolving COVID-19 situation gave him no choice but to reverse course.
Legault previously placed Quebec City, Levis, Gatineau and several municipalities in Quebec's Beauce region under the earlier curfew.
The government also closed schools and non-essential businesses in those areas, and Legault announced Thursday that the measures would be prolonged until at least April 18.
The province also gave 59,447 doses of vaccine on Saturday, and has currently given a shot to just over 22 per cent of the population.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2021
