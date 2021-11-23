MONTREAL - Quebec has started booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11.
The province's online vaccination portal today opened up appointments for the age group, with the shots beginning Wednesday.
Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and senior health officials will outline the vaccination plan this afternoon during a news conference in Quebec City.
Authorities have said they're aiming to administer first doses to about 700,000 eligible children in the province by Christmas.
The province intends to use its mass vaccination centres to allow parents to accompany their children as well as providing vaccinations at schools.
Health Canada last week authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the younger age group, with the first doses arriving in the country on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.
