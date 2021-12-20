TORONTO - Appointments for COVID-19 booster shots were snapped up quickly in Ontario on Monday as millions of residents became eligible for third doses.
The province opened bookings to residents between the ages of 18 and 49 – about 10.5 million people – provided it had been at least three months since their second shot. Premier Doug Ford has touted the sped-up booster rollout as central to the fight against the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is driving a surge in cases.
While many were able to secure spots – the government said more than 125,000 third-dose appointments were booked through the province's online portal as of 10 a.m – many others expressed frustration at not being able to find shots in their region or having to settle for appointments several weeks from now.
Ottawa resident Clement Law said he logged onto the provincial website a few minutes before 8 a.m. Monday, when it was supposed to officially open, and was placed in a virtual lineup that lasted more than an hour. When he eventually gained access to the booking system, Law said there were no appointments available in his area.
"I put in my address to find the closest one and nothing shows up under 25 kilometres, nothing under 50, nothing under 100," he said in a phone interview.
"Then, funny enough, I looked at 200 kilometres (away), which is kind of ridiculous, but, you know, it was like Belleville is open in January."
Law said he's going to wait and see if Ottawa Public Health announces more booster appointments opening up. He said he's also on the waitlist for a booster at some local pharmacies, that have their own booking systems.
Health officials in Ottawa said Monday morning that all available spots had been reserved roughly 15 minutes after the expanded eligibility officially took effect.
"We apologize for the inconvenience & are working hard to add more capacity and availability," Ottawa Public Health tweeted, adding appointments may still be available through local pharmacies.
Demand also appeared to outstrip capacity in the Niagara Region, where the local public health unit said Sunday night that all booster appointments for Monday and Tuesday had already been snapped up. The health unit said it would provide an update once more spots were added.
The Southwestern Public Health Unit said that as of 11:15 a.m., there were no vaccinations appointments available until Jan. 17, with efforts underway to increase capacity.
And in Simcoe-Muskoka, the local health unit said walk-in clinics would be reserved for people getting first and second shots and high-risk groups eligible for boosters, including people 50 and older.
In Toronto, Christine Odunlami was also able to secure a booster, but for a date in late January. She said she booked the appointment in the early hours of Monday morning after learning on Twitter that the provincial portal was open.
Odunlami, who has asthma, said despite logging onto the booking site at 2:45 a.m., the earliest available appointment she could secure in Toronto was weeks away.
"I feel fortunate that at least I was able to get something, but being someone that has a respiratory disease, that seems like a long time for me to wait," she said.
Odunlami said she decided to cancel her holiday plans with family she hasn't seen in nearly two years because she's worried about the surge in cases and won't have her booster this month.
"This should've been something rolled out much sooner rather than trying to get everybody rushed into it before the holidays," she said of the booster effort.
Claire Biddiscombe, a secondary school teacher in Ottawa, said she learned from a Facebook group that the booking system was open to secondary school teachers on Sunday night. She logged onto the provincial portal and saw an option to book an appointment through a category that covered teachers, securing one for early January.
"I remembered what it was like trying to get my first dose appointment, so I just grabbed one, and found out later that I could've booked it earlier, but I just kind of held on to it," she said.
Biddiscombe said having a booster shot ahead of school resuming in January was a relief but added that she also recognized many were still scrambling to book their third doses.
"I'm feeling like incredibly lucky, but at the same time, it's entirely because of a network and a grapevine," she said. "It just really highlights to me how much harder this must be for people who are isolated ... there's no way it should be like that."
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 125,000 third dose appointments had been booked through the province's online portal as of 10 a.m., noting that the figure didn't include shots booked through pharmacies, local public health units and other channels.
Alexandra Hilkene also said public health units were "actively working to add appointments to the booking system" as the province ramps up vaccination capacity, aiming for between 200,000 and 300,000 doses per day. Ontario reported administering 140,827 vaccination Sunday.
Ontario reported 3,784 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
