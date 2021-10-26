A drinking water advisory is in place for a northern Ontario community until further notice after an issue with the water distribution system.
The Township of Chapleau says residents shouldn't consume the water coming from the taps in their homes but says safe drinking water is available for collection at the local water treatment plant.
In a notice Tuesday, the township said an equipment issue at the plant caused a loss of pressure in the water distribution system that may have compromised the safety of the drinking water.
The municipality northwest of Sudbury said that while pressure has now been restored, an advisory is still necessary until further tests can be conducted.
"Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution," said Burgess Hawkins, manager of the health protection division with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.
The township said Tuesday afternoon that it had the green light from public health officials to distribute safe drinking water from filling stations at the water treatment plant to residents who arrived with their own containers.
