MONTREAL - Environment Canada is encouraging people to take precautions as it forecasts temperatures of 30 C or above across southern Quebec.
Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Sunday that humidex values could reach 40 C, while overnight lows are expected to be around 20.
The agency says cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday.
A heat warning has been issued in Gatineau, Que., near Ottawa, for the same period.
In Montreal, the city says it has activated it's heat wave action plan in "alert mode."
Both the city and Environment Canada are encouraging people to drink water, take a cold shower or bath, limit physical activity and spend time in a cool or air conditioned place if possible.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.