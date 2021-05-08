MONTREAL - Quebec says the Estrie region will see its alert level rise from orange to red — the maximum — on Monday, resulting in tighter restrictions after its case numbers jumped by 83 per cent over the past week.
The new designation means restaurants and gyms must close and places of worship will cap capacity at 25 people.
Health authorities say schools will remain open, but students in their third, fourth or final year of high school will attend class every other day, starting May 12.
Outdoor sports are limited to groups of eight or those who live at the same address. Indoor sports can be done solo, in pairs or among residents of the same home at swimming pools, stating rinks and tennis and badminton courts. Training gyms will be closed.
New cases in Estrie climbed to 86 from 47 over the past six days.
Despite the stricter classification in one region, Quebec's overall health situation remains relatively stable, with the number of new COVID-19 cases staying below 1,000 and hospitalizations on the decline.
Health officials reported 958 new cases and seven deaths on Saturday, the sixth consecutive day new cases have fallen short of 1,000. The province also reported seven more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalizations fell by 27 to 547, with 130 patients in intensive care, a decrease of nine.
Active cases dropped to 8,655 from 8,737, officials said.
Montreal reported the most new cases with 204; followed by Montérégie, south of Montreal, with 131; and Chaudière-Appalaches with 123 cases.
Officials lowered the vaccine eligibility age Thursday to people 35 and up. The government has said all adults will be able to book an appointment by mid-May.
Slightly more than 40 per cent of Quebec's population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
The province says it administered just over 91,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a total of more than 4.1 million doses injected across the province so far.
The province has reported a total of 357,174 COVID-19 infections and 10,981 deaths linked to the virus.
Quebec bars and restaurants are planning to stage a symbolic reopening this afternoon, as owners call on the government to allow them to unlock their doors for patrons who have received at least one jab.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.
