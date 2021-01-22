MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Canada Post is telling customers to expect delivery delays due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a key mail facility in Mississauga, Ont., that has sickened dozens of workers.
A spokesman says testing at the Dixie Road site has found 39 positive COVID-19 cases over the last three days.
Canada Post says 182 workers at the site have tested positive since the start of the new year.
Spokesman Phil Legault says the Mississauga facility is central to the crown corporation's entire national delivery and processing network.
Legault says the plant continues to operate and process heavy incoming parcel volumes, but there will be delays.
More than 4,500 people work at the Mississauga site.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.
