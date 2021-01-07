SIOUX LOOKOUT, Ont. - The first resident of a long-term care home in Sioux Lookout in northwestern Ontario has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Eunice Fiddler, an 85-year-old resident at the William A. George facility, received a dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre says it will continue to vaccinate residents and staff at its 20-bed long-term care facility.
Chronic care patients and all staff at the hospital will also be inoculated in the coming days.
The Sioux Lookout health centre serves residents of the town 350 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont.
It also serves the surrounding area, including Hudson, Pickle Lake, Savant Lake, and 28 First Nation communities.
A statement from Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre says that the Moderna vaccine was flown in on Wednesday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.
