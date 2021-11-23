TORONTO - A small group of children between the ages of five and 11 in Toronto has become the first in that cohort to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ontario.
A spokeswoman for Toronto Mayor John Tory says the first shots went into little arms late in the afternoon at a city vaccine clinic after some of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech shots arrived early.
A group of 10 SickKids' Hospital patients and their families were invited to participate.
Health Minister Christine Elliott, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Toronto's medical officer of health were on site for the event.
The City of Toronto said a small number of clinics would vaccinate children on Wednesday before appointments for more of that cohort pick up on Thursday.
Families were able to start booking shots for kids across Ontario this morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.
