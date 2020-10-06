TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford is clarifying that he will follow public health recommendations around Thanksgiving after initially saying he would have people over to celebrate the holiday.
When asked about his plans for the upcoming long weekend, Ford at first said he told his wife they could have no more than 10 people over to their home.
But Ontario's associate medical officer of health recommended yesterday that people should only celebrate Thanksgiving with those in their household.
Asked to clarify twice, Ford finally said he would have to respond later.
The premier later tweeted that he would be celebrating only with members of his immediate household.
Ontario has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases recently and brought in tighter restrictions to deal with the second wave of the pandemic, including asking people to pause their social bubbles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 6, 2020.
