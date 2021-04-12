TORONTO - The Ontario Hospital Association says nearly all Greater Toronto Area hospitals are closing their pediatric units to help accommodate a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Association President Anthony Dale says 12 out of 14 GTA hospitals will send their pediatric patients to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children for care.
Dale says the closure, which takes effect today, was ordered over the weekend by the GTA Hospital Incident Management System Command Centre.
He says hospital staff from the pediatric units will be redeployed to care for a rising number of COVID-19 patients.
Dale says SickKids has also opened eight of its intensive care beds to young adults with the virus.
Ontario reported 612 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units today, setting another new high.
Dale said hospitals across Ontario are experiencing a capacity crunch unlike anything they've ever seen because of a spike in cases of COVID-19 variants.
"We are in a true crisis and this is the battle of a lifetime," he said in an interview Monday. "This virus has got Ontario under attack. We're under siege in terms of community spread."
Hospitals in the province also started ramping down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures Monday to ensure they have the capacity to treat more COVID-19 patients.
Facilities in northern Ontario are exempt from cancelling non-urgent procedures but a memo from Ontario Health last week said they should prepare to ramp down quickly in the near future.
The memo also asked hospitals to identify staff who may be redeployed to other sites if necessary.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said in the legislature Monday that ramping down surgeries is "unfortunate, but sadly necessary right now."
Changes like redeploying staff, postponing elective surgeries and transferring patients may create between 700 and 1,000 ICU beds to "deal with the incoming influx of patients," she said.
The government anticipates 350 new intensive care spots will be open by the end of the week, she said.
"We are creating capacity and we are making sure that every Ontarian who needs an intensive care bed will get one," she said.
Overall, the province reported 4,401 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 15 new deaths due to the virus.
Elliott said there were 1,282 new cases in Toronto, 772 in Peel Region, 564 in York Region, 339 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham.
Ontario administered 74,722 doses of the vaccine since its last daily update, with 3,214,465 vaccines given in total.
Meanwhile, Toronto's top doctor said Monday that at the current rate of transmission the city could see 2,500 new COVID-19 cases per day by the end of April.
Medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said the surging rates are being driven by more transmissible variants of concern in the community.
De Villa said the current record for daily cases in Toronto is 1,642 and was set during the second wave of the pandemic.
She said the city is vaccinating more people against the virus but that still won't be enough to offset the impact of the variants.
"We are firmly in the grips of this third wave," she said. "And it is wreaking havoc, certainly, in our city."
De Villa said people are moving around less since the new stay-at-home order has come into effect, but not in every part of the city.
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Monday afternoon along with Education Minister Stephen Lecce.
The announcement comes on the first day of a postponed spring break for schools.
Ford said last week that education workers who live or are employed in hot spot neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel Region will be eligible for vaccines starting this week, with plans to expand to other hard-hit areas as supply allows.
The government is also expanding the number of pharmacies administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and over this week.
An additional 700 pharmacies are now offering the vaccine, with another 100 expected to join the immunization campaign by the end of April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version gave an incorrect tally of vaccines administered in Toronto.
