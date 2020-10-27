MONTREAL - Quebec Premier Francois Legault defended his government Tuesday against an opposition charge that mixed messaging around public health restrictions is sowing unrest in the province.
Legault told reporters in Quebec City that governments around the world encounter opposition when they impose restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses.
“I think the large majority of Quebecers understand now,” he said. “We cannot open restaurants. We cannot open gyms. There is a risk of contagion.”
On Monday a coalition of more than 200 fitness facilities said its members were prepared to reopen Thursday if the province extended a partial lockdown affecting gyms in the province’s high-alert red zones. They argue their operations have not been responsible for any COVID-19 outbreaks and they are being unfairly penalized.
Legault extended that lockdown until Nov. 23 late Monday, and he said Tuesday that the cabinet will pass a decree empowering police to ticket both gym owners and their customers if the facilities go ahead with their plan to reopen.
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said inconsistency and a lack of explanation undermines Quebecers’ confidence in the government and is a risk to the “social peace.”
She says that is evidenced by people questioning public health rules and some inviting "civil disobedience," as the gym owners did on Monday.
"We are going in the wrong direction when we have people who now challenge government rules and say they are not going to play by the rules," Anglade said.
At least one gym owner said he will open on Thursday -- and he plans to report himself to police in order to get a ticket. Dan Marino, the owner of the Mega Fitness Gym in Quebec City, said he wants to challenge any fines he receives in court.
Marino, one of the organizers of the coalition of gym owners, said he's worried about people's mental health and he doesn't believes gyms are any more dangerous than businesses that have been allowed to stay open.
"We're not more dangerous than a Walmart. We're not more dangerous than a Costco. We're not more dangerous than a Dollarama," he said.
But some members of the coalition are having second thoughts. Christian Menard, vice-president of Pro Gym in Montreal, said his business may open Thursday in a "symbolic" fashion but it hasn't decided yet.
Menard, who participated in a coalition press conference on Monday, has drawn media attention because of his affiliation with the Hells Angels. Menard said his involvement with the outlaw motorcycle gang doesn't have anything to do with his job at the gym.
He said he's involved with the coalition because he's trying to save his job and help people.
"I'm a good trainer, but nobody talks about that. (They) just talk about the fact that I was a Hells Angel," Menard said in a phone interview.
The Fitness Industry Council of Canada, a trade organization, said its more than 660 members in Quebec don't plan to participate in any civil disobedience. In a statement, the organization said that while it's concerned that closure of gyms and other facilities will harm people's mental and physical health, its members plan to follow the rules.
Quebec reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths Tuesday. Health officials said four of the new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, 14 occurred between Oct. 20 and Oct. 25, and one was from an unknown date.
The number of patients in hospital declined by 16 to 527, and the number of intensive care patients dropped by two to 91.
Quebec has reported a total of 101,885 COVID-19 cases and 6,172 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Legault said Monday the number of new, daily cases of COVID-19 has stabilized in recent weeks but that it needs to drop significantly before restrictions can be eased.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.
- - -
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
