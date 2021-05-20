TORONTO - Maintaining some public health restrictions until mid-June and continuing progress on vaccinations will ensure Ontario has a "good summer," the province's science advisors said Thursday, hours before the premier was to announce a reopening plan.
The findings from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table painted a cautiously optimistic picture for the months ahead, but the advisers warned against loosening restrictions too soon.
"The direction of the pandemic has turned," said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the advisory table. "If we're careful and cautious, we can maintain this momentum. And this momentum is what gets us to a good summer."
The group found that Ontario's COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations are declining due to current public health measures, which include a stay-at-home order and the closure of schools to in-person learning.
The group predicted that reopening the province on June 2 - when the current stay-at-home order is set to expire - will lead to a rise in cases that will likely subside later.
A mid-June reopening, however, will see daily infections drop below 1,000 cases next month and continue to decline through the summer, Brown said.
Reopening schools on June 2 could lead to a six to 11 per cent increase in cases but that "may be manageable," the group said.
The advisers, who have criticized the government's closure of outdoor recreational facilities, also said outdoor activities should be encouraged since they are safer than indoor gatherings.
"There are byproducts to avoid when engaging in outdoor activities," Brown noted. "You don't want to travel to other regions. This will increase the spread of the disease. You don't want to go too crowded places ... you don't want to carpool with people from outside of your household."
The science advisers said the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was declining but the facilities are still under "incredible strain."
"Our hospitals remain at risk," Brown said. "It's our care and caution that will bring them out of this risk."
The advisers' projections come before Premier Doug Ford was set to make an announcement on the province's reopening plan alongside the health minister and the province's top doctor.
The health minister has said the plan will be "sector-specific" and involve a staggered approach to reopening some activities.
"We need to do this slowly and carefully," Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday morning.
"There needs to be a plan, which is being developed, which is based on the scientific advice and medical advice that we received from the chief medical officer of health, the public health table, as well as other medical experts."
The government is looking at resuming "outdoor activities first and indoors activity later," Elliott said.
A spokeswoman for Ford has said the province will not return to the tiered colour-coded restrictions system it used before imposing the stay-at-home order.
Ontario reported 2,400 new infections on Thursday and 27 more deaths from the virus. The Ministry of Health said 1,320 people are in hospital — 721 are in intensive care and 493 are on a ventilator.
The recent decline in cases and hospitalizations led the government on Wednesday to permit hospitals to gradually resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures that had been postponed amid an onslaught of infections during the third wave.
Ontario's hospitals have asked Ford for a staged and cautious reopening of the province to avoid a fourth wave.
In a letter to the premier, the Ontario Hospital Association said several factors should be considered in plans to ease restrictions, including vaccination coverage and supply, disease incidence, and an understanding of infection sources.
The letter said the reopening plan should be evidence based and focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19.
"We are all looking forward to re-opening the province, but the speed and scope must be carefully considered," it said.
"Ontarians must have confidence that the goal is to avoid a fourth wave and the subsequent need to reimpose province-wide restrictions, above all else."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.
