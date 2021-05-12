MONTREAL - The number of Quebecers aged 12 to 17 admitted to hospital for mental health reasons following an emergency room visit increased 40 per cent in January and February over the same period last year.
That's according to a new report by a provincial health research institute, which looked at mental health-related emergency room visits and hospital admissions involving adolescents during the pandemic.
The report by the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux says emergency room visits for mental health reasons by young people dropped significantly in the spring of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
But mental health visits by that age group began rising last summer and have remained at levels comparable to the year before.
The report found that visits to hospital emergency rooms by young people declined significantly during the pandemic but that visits for mental health reasons declined much less, leading the report's authors to suggest mental health issues may be a growing problem for the province's youth.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Quebec government said people who are severely immunosuppressed or receiving kidney dialysis can get a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier than planned.
The Health Department said the new directive is aimed at people considered at high risk of complications from COVID-19. It said those people will be able to get a second dose of vaccine within 28 days instead of 112 days, which is the delay for the general public.
The province's immunization committee has said data indicates people undergoing special treatments or with certain conditions have a poor immune response after the first dose, making a second dose important.
People affected by the change include patients on dialysis for severe kidney disease, patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy for cancer, and patients who have had an organ transplant or a stem cell transplant.
Quebec has lowered vaccine eligibility to people as young as 25 and Quebecers 18 and up will be able to book an appointment by the end of the week.
Health officials reported 745 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 11 deaths linked to the disease, including three within the previous 24 hours. They said hospitalizations dropped by 10, to 530, and 126 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.
The province said it administered 72,946 doses of vaccine Tuesday, for a total of 3,918,884; about 44 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Quebec has reported a total of 360,201 cases of COVID-19 and 11,012 deaths linked to the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.