Montreal's public health director on Wednesday encouraged people to cancel parties at schools and at workplaces ahead of Christmas, as the city faced the double threat of rising COVID-19 infections led by the Delta and Omicron variants.
The "rapid increase" in cases is being driven by outbreaks of the Delta variant across the city's schools and by community transmission of the Omicron mutation, Dr. Mylène Drouin told reporters Wednesday. She reported 844 new infections Wednesday and said her department had so far detected 95 cases of Omicron in the city.
"We're facing a double situation," she said. "We have on one side, the Delta variant wave that is being amplified by outbreaks in schools … On the other side, we have the rapid progression of the Omicron variant."
Half the Omicron cases in the city involved people who recently travelled outside the country, while the other half were among people who were infected in Montreal, she said. The majority of the Omicron cases associated with international travel were acquired in the United States, Drouin said, adding that there were five cases associated with travel to Europe and five cases linked to travel in Africa.
Drouin told reporters that cases of Omicron have been detected at two primary schools and two universities in Montreal. She said 90 per cent of people who have tested positive for Omicron had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, adding that 80 per cent of infections were symptomatic. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths in the city linked to that variant, she added.
Drouin called on people to cancel workplace Christmas gatherings and end-of-year parties at schools, colleges and universities to slow the spread of Delta and Omicron.
Earlier on Wednesday, Premier François Legault said his government may reconsider its decision to ease indoor gathering limits for the holidays because of the high numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases. Health officials reported 2,386 new infections across the province Wednesday, and 5.8 per cent of tests came back positive. The test positivity rate in the province was 3.3 per cent two weeks ago.
"With 2,300 cases, it wouldn’t be responsible to not look at all possibilities," Legault told reporters in Quebec City. "But we have to keep measures that will have an impact on hospitalizations."
COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by 16 from the day before, to 309, after 37 people were admitted to hospital and 21 people were discharged. The number of patients in intensive care dropped by two, to 73.
The premier said that for now, he would stick with his decision to increase indoor gathering limits on Dec. 23 to 20 people from 10, because the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations was manageable and within the health system's 800-bed capacity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec.15, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
