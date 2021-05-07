Montreal says it wants to help build a home-grown competitor to food delivery giants like Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash to support struggling restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luc Rabouin, mayor of the city's Plateau borough, told reporters Montreal will provide $500,000 in funding to help establish a local non-profit or co-operative that can compete with large food delivery services. The city launched a request for proposals and hopes to work with existing startups, he added.
Rabouin said the city's intention is to help struggling restaurants that are dealing with the high cost of delivery services, which he said can increase a takeout bill by as much as 30 per cent.
The city also announced it will give $4 million in grants to bars and restaurants. Those businesses will be able to apply for up to $25,000 to build patios and make other preparations for summer. Groups of restaurants can make joint applications for up to $50,000.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she hopes restaurants will be able to open their patios on June 1 if the COVID-19 situation in the city permits.
On Thursday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé partially brushed off her request to open restaurants by the beginning of next month. He implied the mayor's idea was influenced by her desire to glad-hand with voters ahead of November's municipal election, adding that city politicians should "remain calm."
Plante told reporters Friday she had been in touch with Dubé and while she understands his concerns, she said restaurants need predictability to hire staff and buy supplies.
Opening patios can be part of a "progressive" reopening plan for bars and restaurants, she said.
Meanwhile, Quebec said it vaccinated 102,762 people on Thursday, the highest single-day number since the start of its vaccine rollout. The province set another record that day, with 272,000 people booking vaccinations, Dubé said Friday.
Slightly more than 40 per cent of Quebec's population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
Dubé said on Twitter the province is ready to ramp up vaccinations when vaccine deliveries permit, and he called the response from Quebecers "exceptional."
Quebec reported 919 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the fifth consecutive day health officials have reported fewer than 1,000 new cases. They also reported five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Officials said hospitalizations dropped by six, to 574, and 139 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.
Montreal reported the most new cases with 194; followed by Montérégie, south of Montreal, with 140; and Chaudière-Appalaches, south of Quebec City, with 137 cases.
The province has reported a total of 356,216 COVID-19 infections and 10,974 deaths linked to the virus. Quebec has 8,737 active reported cases.
Officials lowered the vaccine eligibility age Thursday to people 35 and up; the government has said all adults will be able to book an appointment by mid-May.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.