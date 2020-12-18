Residents from a northern Ontario First Nation evacuated over a water crisis nearly two months ago are returning home.
Neskantaga Chief Chris Moonias posted a statement on social media last night saying repatriation began Thursday.
However, people will be returning home to a boil water advisory.
About 250 people were relocated to a Thunder Bay, Ont., hotel in late October after an oily sheen was discovered in the community's reservoir.
Moonias says work on a water treatment plant is not complete, but water is running again and it's cleaner than before.
A boil water advisory has been in effect in the community for 25 years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.
