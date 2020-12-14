Nine schools in Toronto have now been ordered to close until after the winter break due to COVID-19, the Toronto District School Board said Monday.
The board said the schools will reopen to in-class learning on Jan. 4.
Six schools were shut as of Monday, while two – Thorncliffe Park Public School and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy – had sent students home weeks earlier but extended their closures until the new year.
The board also said another school was closed last week until after the winter break.
All affected classes will transition to remote learning this week, a spokesman for the school board said.
"We've been preparing since the beginning of the year in having our schools and classes ready in the event of, whether it be a small class isolation or a broader school closure," said Ryan Bird.
The closures were ordered by Toronto's public health unit to give it time to investigate COVID-19 cases at the schools, the board said.
Among the nine schools, four have active outbreaks, according to Toronto Public Health.
Bird said the school closures are not necessarily caused by outbreaks but are prompted by public health investigations on COVID-19 in the schools.
All of the schools, however, have more than one case of COVID-19.
Toronto currently has 35 active outbreaks in schools.
The school board's largest outbreak, which is at Thorncliffe Park Public School, involves 31 cases in students and two in staff, as well as 17 resolved cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
