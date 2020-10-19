MONTREAL - Nurses and other health-care workers blocked two major bridges in Montreal and Quebec City Monday, escalating pressure tactics to push the province to address working conditions they say are not normal.
Quebec continues to report more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases everyday and Nancy Bedard, president of the Federation interprofessionnelle de la sante du Quebec, said many nurses are taking sick leave, retiring or quitting.
"It's not normal that we need to resort to actions like the ones we took today," Bedard said in an interview Monday. "I think the entire population knows that the workload right now no longer makes any sense."
Members of the union, which represents about 76,000 health-care workers, blocked traffic Monday morning on Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge and on the Quebec Bridge in the provincial capital. The union is negotiating a new collective agreement with the province.
The protests came amid growing concerns around whether Quebec's health-care network will be able to withstand the pressure of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quebec reported 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 as well as six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the total to 94,429 cases and 6,044 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations also increased by five compared with the prior day, for a total of 532, and 92 of those patients were in intensive care, an increase of four.
The effects of the pandemic are being felt in hospitals, long-term care homes and in other health-care facilities across the province, some of which were already struggling with staffing shortages before COVID-19 hit.
Gatineau Hospital in the Outaouais region was forced to temporarily close its intensive care unit last month due to a nursing shortage.
Patrick Guay, president of the local health-care workers' union, said at the time that the closure marked the culmination of months of problems. "If one (nurse) leaves to go eat, that means a single nurse must take care of four patients. It's unthinkable and unsafe," he said.
In Montreal, Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital said on Sept. 27 its emergency room was unusually busy and asked people seeking care for minor conditions to go elsewhere.
Meanwhile, the health agency for the Quebec City region said in an email Monday it is currently looking to fill 948 jobs across its network.
That includes 172 vacant nursing and 120 auxiliary nursing positions, 66 vacancies in food services and 60 others in housekeeping, spokesman Mathieu Boivin said.
Ahead of their protests on Monday, Quebec health-care workers said they wanted smaller patient-to-caregiver ratios and more stable and complete work teams.
"They're not taking us seriously. We aren't being heard by this government," Bedard said.
Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel said she was "disappointed" the health-care workers chose to protest the way they did, adding that contract talks will continue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020.
—With files from Lia Levesque in Montreal.
