TORONTO - Ontario says it's recorded a record-high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given out in a single day.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 158,524 shots were administered in Ontario since Thursday's report.
More than 7.7 million doses have been administered in Ontario overall.
The province is reporting 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths from the virus today.
Elliott says there are 469 new cases in Toronto, 468 in Peel Region, and 165 in York Region.
Today's data is based on more than 37,100 completed tests.
The Ministry of Health says 1,265 people are in hospital with the virus, including 715 in intensive care and 510 on ventilators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.
