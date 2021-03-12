TORONTO - Ontario physicians are asking for patience as they prepare to join the province's vaccine rollout this weekend, urging people anxious to get their shot not to call their family doctor's office.
The president of the Ontario Medical Association said doctors in six regions are eager to begin administering doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot Saturday to people aged 60 to 64 years old, but there is concern their offices will be overwhelmed with calls.
"Patients don't need to contact their physicians at this point," Dr. Samantha Hill she said. "In fact, doing so will just delay people's access to care. Physicians who have access to the vaccine will be calling their patients."
The province announced this week that some family doctors in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka will be administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.
The government said a limited number of doses will be provided to family doctors during the pilot project - some 29,500 shots - but that could increase as more vaccine shipments arrive.
The OMA could not immediately say how many physicians in each region will be participating in the pilot.
But Hill cautioned that a limited number of family doctors in those regions will be taking part in the rollout.
"Just because you're in a specific public health unit doesn't mean your physician will have access to (the vaccine)," she said. "And when thousands of people are calling their family doctors to try and get access ... it ties up the line and makes it impossible for people to get through to their doctors with what can be an urgent problem."
Hill said doctors expect to be a larger part of the vaccine rollout given that they administer roughly 70 per cent of Ontario's flu shots each year.
"(Doctors) have the structure, they have the resources, they have the skills," she said. "Everyone is aligned with the idea that right now what matters is getting as many vaccines as possible into arms as fast as possible."
Meanwhile, a pilot project offering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to residents aged 60 to 64 in pharmacies in three public health units - Toronto, Windsor and Kingston - got underway Friday.
Justin Bates of the Ontario Pharmacists’ Association said interest in the pilot has been overwhelming.
Individual pharmacies are using their own booking systems and Bates said people should check online before calling.
Ontario reported 1,371 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths linked to the virus on Friday.
A total of 1,062,910 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.
