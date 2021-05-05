TORONTO - Ontario expects 65 per cent of adults to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May and is working on a plan to offer Pfizer-BioNTech shots to children aged 12 and older based on new federal approval.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said the revised vaccine target will mean 7.9 million people should have their first dose this month. That comes less than a week after the government said all adults would be eligible for a vaccine starting the week of May 24.
"The light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter with every vaccine administered, and together we can stop the spread of COVID-19," Elliott said.
The province, which is currently vaccinating those aged 55 and older in all areas and those aged 18 and up in hot spots, is set to expand access to shots on Thursday.
People aged 50 and older, those with high-risk health conditions, and a number of employees who cannot work from home – including those in the education, child-care, food and manufacturing sectors – will be eligible to book vaccines across Ontario.
Elliott said the province was also "actively" working on a plan to vaccinate children aged 12 and older following Health Canada's approval Wednesday of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for that age group. She did not, however, provide a firm timeline for that plan.
"We want to make sure that our young people are protected from COVID as well," Elliott said. "We've already been in conversations, discussions with the Minister of Education to make sure that we can start as soon as possible."
Elliott said the plan could see children aged 12 and older offered their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in schools, with a second dose given before the new school year begins in September.
She added that the province was also working to ensure education workers are able to get a second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine before September.
All schools are currently teaching classes online as the province remains under a stay-at-home order due to high COVID-19 rates.
The province also said it was adding new pathways for people in hot spots to get vaccines, with 10 employer-led vaccination clinics planned in the coming weeks including with the Ontario Food Terminal, Walmart Canada, and Loblaws.
It will also launch mobile vaccine units that will start visiting small and medium-sized workplaces in Toronto, Peel and York regions on Friday.
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the five new units will help the province reach places where the need is greatest.
"These will be equipped with the necessary resources to provide an easy and seamless process for workers to be vaccinated as quickly as possible in priority hot spots," Jones said.
Ontario is sending half its vaccine supply to hot spots this week and next – up from its previous 25 per cent allocation – following a recommendation from the province's science advisers to allocate shots based on transmission rate rather than age group.
The province also said that by the end of the week more than 2,500 pharmacies will be ready to administer vaccines, with 60 in hot spots offering Moderna shots.
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said he's glad to see mobile units are being sent to high-risk workplaces, but criticized the government for moving too slowly to get shots to those settings.
"It’s been clear for months that workplace spread is driving COVID transmission in Ontario," he said in a statement. "The government’s delay in getting vaccines to those who need them most is making the pandemic worse."
The latest developments come as Ontario expects to receive large vaccine shipments, mostly from Pfizer. The province is expected to receive over four million of those doses in May and more than 3.7 million in June.
Ontario is also now expecting an additional shipment of approximately 388,000 Moderna doses in May. A shipment of 116,000 Johnson & Johnson shots is also expected to arrive in May, and the province said it will share more information on use of that vaccine in the coming days.
Ontario has given out a total of nearly 5.6 million doses so far.
Premier Doug Ford's government has been criticized for a slow and disorganized vaccine rollout, but the province has blamed Ottawa from failing to provide a steady supply of doses.
Repeated delays in vaccine shipments appear set to resolve in the coming months, but the province has cautioned that its plan, and goals, are contingent on supply.
The province reported 2,941 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 44 more deaths linked to the virus. The Ministry of Health said 2,075 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 882 people in intensive care and 620 on a ventilator.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.
