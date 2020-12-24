TORONTO - Ontario reported a record high of 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 49 more deaths linked to the virus.
The province's previous daily record was 2,432 infections reported on Dec. 17.
Ontario has had a total of 165,110 cases and 4,278 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 646 new cases in Toronto, 502 in Peel Region, 263 in York Region and 173 in Windsor-Essex County.
Elliott said nearly 64,600 tests were completed since the last daily update and 2,013 cases were resolved.
The province reported 35 fewer people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 967.
There were 277 people in intensive care and 176 people on ventilators.
A total of 141,023 cases have been resolved in Ontario since the pandemic began in January.
The province will not release new COVID-19 data on Christmas Day, Monday or on Jan. 1. The health ministry said two reports will be posted on the next days after those dates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.