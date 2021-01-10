TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford is warning Ontarians that "turbulent waters" are ahead in the fight against COVID-19 as the province set yet another single-day high for new diagnoses.
He says the health-care system is "on the brink" of being overwhelmed, so people must do everything they can to stop the spread of the virus.
The grim warning comes just days before public health officials are expected to release new COVID-19 projections.
It also comes as Ontario counted 3,945 new cases of COVID-19, with 61 deaths.
The province says 1,483 people are in hospital with the virus, including 388 who are in intensive care and 266 on ventilators.
A total of 4,983 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario and 215,782 have tested positive for the virus over the course of the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021.
