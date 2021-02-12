TORONTO - Eleven Ontario health units will be placed under the tightest restrictions short of a full lockdown when they return to the province's colour-coded pandemic response framework next week.
The province announced today what restrictions would be placed on the 27 public health units leaving the provincewide stay-at-home order on Feb. 16.
Niagara Region will be the only region in the grey-lockdown zone, which will allow businesses to open at 25 per cent capacity.
Chatham-Kent Hamilton; Halton Region; Durham Region; Middlesex-London; Region of Waterloo; Simcoe-Muskoka; Thunder Bay District; Wellington-Dufferin Guelph; Windsor-Essex and Southwestern health units will be in the red level.
Brant County; Eastern Ontario; Haldimand-Norfolk; Huron Perth; Lambton; Ottawa; Sudbury; Porcupine and Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District health units will be in the orange level.
Algoma; Grey Bruce; Northwestern and Peterborough health units will be in the yellow level.
Leeds; Grenville and Lanark District and Timiskaming health units will be in the least-restrictive green category.
Toronto; Peel Region; York Region and North Bay Parry Sound are set to remain under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.
