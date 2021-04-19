TORONTO - The Ontario government rejected efforts to support essential workers with paid sick leave Monday while admitting its now-reversed moves to close playgrounds and grant police new enforcement powers had been a mistake.
Health experts and advocates have been calling on the government to bring in paid sick days and shut down non-essential workplaces for weeks, saying the measures could help the province fight soaring COVID-19 cases that are threatening to overwhelm the health-care system.
The Progressive Conservative government rejected Opposition motions on both issues, saying it expected the federal government to announce further enhancements to their sick-day program later on Monday.
"We expect that those changes will include a paid vaccination day for essential workers, and that it will include an elimination of the gap between when workers apply and receive benefits," he said. "We're anxiously awaiting (that)."
Calandra also said some of the restrictions announced by Premier Doug Ford on Friday had been a mistake but had been introduced to limit public gatherings and mobility.
"We made a decision based on trying to really get people to realize just how important it is that they stay home," Calandra said. "(It was) poorly communicated, poorly executed, and ultimately, I think we made the right decision in turning back on that."
Among the measures announced Friday were a closure of all playgrounds as well as an order giving police the right to stop anyone to ask why they were out and request their home address. Both were rolled back over the weekend.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who had presented the motions on paid-sick leave and the closure of non-essential workplaces, said Ford's government was failing the province.
"ICUs are overrun, and people with COVID-19 are laying in hospital hallways in agony. More people will get sick, and many will die if we don't put powerful public health measures in place right away," she said.
Ontario reported 4,447 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 19 more deaths linked to the virus.
There are currently 2,202 people hospitalized across the province due to COVID-19, with 755 people in intensive care units and 516 on a ventilator, according to government data.
The pressure on the health-care system comes as the province announced Sunday that residents 40 and older would be able to get Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines at pharmacies and doctors' offices starting on Tuesday.
Ontario said 66,897 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province since Sunday's report for a total of 3,904,778 given out so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.
