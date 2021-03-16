TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 today and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 313 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel Region and 101 in York Region.
The province says that 1,085 cases were resolved since Monday's daily report.
Today's data is based on more than 28,500 completed tests.
Another 51,579 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since the last update.
A total of 1,243,132 vaccine doses have been given in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021.
