TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 1,342 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 356 patients in ICU.
That's down from 1,403 hospitalizations and 364 people in intensive care the previous day.
There are also 36 more COVID-19 deaths being reported today.
Ontario is reporting 2,327 new COVID-19 cases, though Public Health Ontario has said the true number is likely higher because of limits on access to PCR tests.
Capacity limits are lifting today in more Ontario settings as the province continues to roll back pandemic restrictions in light of improving COVID-19 indicators.
Restaurants, gyms and cinemas that must screen patrons for vaccination against COVID-19 have no limits on capacity.
Other indoor spaces that are using the proof-of-vaccination system are also no longer subject to capacity limits, while sports arenas and theatres can open to half capacity.
Social gatherings and public events can include up to 50 people indoors, and settings deemed higher risk like nightclubs and sex clubs can open to 25 per cent capacity.
Outdoor social gatherings can have up to 100 people and organized events have no limit on the number of people if they are held outdoors.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical health officer, is to take questions on the pandemic later this afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.
