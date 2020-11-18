Ontario is reporting 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 32 new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 463 cases are in Peel Region, 410 cases are in Toronto, and 178 are in York Region.
The province says it has conducted 33,440 tests since the last daily report.
In total, 535 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 127 in intensive care.
The province says there are 78 people on ventilators in hospital.
The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 98,162, with 3,415 deaths, and 81,925 cases resolved.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.