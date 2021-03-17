TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 today and 14 more deaths from the virus.
Wednesday's numbers are based on 49,128 tests.
There are 741 people currently hospitalized from COVID-19 in Ontario.
The province says 300 of those people are in intensive care and 190 are on ventilators.
Ontario says it administered 58,202 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the last daily update.
More than 1.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.
