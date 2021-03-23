TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 1,546 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 465 new cases in Toronto, 329 in Peel Region, and 161 in York Region.
Today's data is based on nearly 32,600 tests completed.
Ontario reports 868 people are hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 55 from Monday.
The province says that 1,271 cases were resolved since the last daily update.
Another 50,659 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday's report.
A total of 1,603,699 vaccine doses have been given in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.
