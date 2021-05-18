TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 today and 17 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 472 new cases in Toronto, 360 in Peel Region, and 116 in York Region.
She says there are also 114 new cases in Hamilton and 102 in Durham Region.
Today's data is based on over 22,900 completed tests.
The Ministry of Health says 1,484 people are in hospital with the novel coronavirus – 764 are in intensive care and 559 are on a ventilator.
Ontario says 109,032 people received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine since Monday's report, for a total of over 7.2 million.
Anyone 18 and older living in Ontario is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.
Appointments can be booked through the provincial online portal, call centre or local health units' booking systems.
People who are turning 18 this year can book Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
The provincial government is expanding eligibility ahead of schedule after expected doses arrived early.
Mayors in large Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area cities have called for more vaccines to keep up with an expected surge in demand for appointments today.
On the web: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.
