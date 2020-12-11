TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 469 cases are in Toronto, 386 in Peel Region, 205 in York Region, and 106 in Windsor-Essex.
In the province's long-term care homes, 604 residents currently have COVID-19 and 29 new deaths have been reported today.
The province says 131 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.
It also reported 151 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 125 among students.
Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 878 out of Ontario's 4,828 publicly funded schools.
Meanwhile, Ontario is expected to provide an update later today on its plans to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine.
The province has said that it will begin immunizations with its first shipment of 6,000 doses on Tuesday.
Retired gen. Rick Hiller says the University Health Network in Toronto and the Ottawa Hospital will administer the first shots to health-care workers.
An additional 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected later this month in the province are to be provided to 13 hospitals across Ontario.
Hillier says the province also expects to receive between 30,000 and 85,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the new year, pending its approval by Health Canada.
The province is also expected to announce additional restrictions for regions in the province today as case counts rise.
In Windsor-Essex, currently under the strictest measures short of a lockdown, a group of church leaders have announced they will suspend in-person services for the time being.
Current restrictions in the region allow religious services to fill 30 per cent room capacity with physical distancing.
But the group says in an open letter that the move to online worship is for the greater good of the community.
On Thursday, public health officials ordered area schools in the Windsor region to move classes online starting Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020
