TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 today and 17 more deaths related to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel Region, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex County.
Elliott also says that 54,505 tests were completed since the last daily update.
Ontario is also reporting that 1,654 more cases were resolved, bringing the total up to 134,867.
The province has had 158,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,167 deaths since the pandemic began.
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce new public health measures this afternoon, as another region of Ontario heads into lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Media reports suggest Ford will send the entire province into lockdown, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Ford's 1 p.m. news conference comes on the first day of Hamilton's lockdown.
The region is the fifth in the province to enter the "grey" zone of the colour-coded, tiered pandemic response plan.
It joins Toronto and Peel, where lockdowns were just renewed, and York and Windsor-Essex.
In lockdown zones, restaurants can offer only takeout and delivery service, and only essential retailers can remain open, among other restrictions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.
