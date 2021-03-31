TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 433 in Peel Region, and 222 in York Region.
She also says there are 153 new cases in Hamilton, 124 in Ottawa and 120 in Durham Region.
More than 52,500 tests were completed since the last daily update.
The province says 1,973 cases were resolved since the last daily update.
There are 1,111 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, 396 people are intensive care, and 252 are on a ventilator.
Ontario says 89,873 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday's report.
A total of 2,192,253 vaccine doses have been given in the province so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.
